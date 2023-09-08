By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board approved the name of the new pavilion and new signs in Tawawa Park at a meeting on Aug. 7.

Dr. Albert Dickas donated $75,000 toward a new pavilion on Pointner Knoll to honor his parents, Lionel and Helen Dickas. Therefore, the pavilion will be named Dickas Pavilion. The pavilion will be similar in color and shape to the Binkley Pavilion that Dickas also donated. Dickas’s donated money will go toward the construction of the pavilion and construction will be started in September. A grant has been written to the Community Foundation to try and finish the funding for the paved parking lot.

The board also decided that green will be the color of the new aluminum signs within Tawawa Park that will replace the wooden, routed signs that dot the landscape in the park, marking the locations and shelters throughout.

The discussion to move the recreation board meeting start time earlier from 4:15 was again tabled until the Sept. 11 meeting.

The next Recreation Board meeting will be held on Sept. 11 at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.