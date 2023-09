Indigo Robertson, left, 5, winces as she waits for a pancake to land on her plate while her dad, Breck Robertson, both of Sidney, watches during the Sidney Rotary Club’s 19th Annual Pancake Breakfast. The fundraiser was held on the courtsquare on Saturday, Sept. 9. Indigo is also the daughter of Kelli Echemann.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings