MINSTER — Minster-New Bremen Right to Life will be hosting a “Cutest Baby Contest” fundraiser during the Minster Oktoberfest (Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1).

Photos will be displayed under the tent, just east of CARQUEST on Fourth Street. The contest is open to any child up to the age of 3. All entries must be received by Sept. 27.

Send the photo — no larger than 8-inch by 10-inch — to: Minster-New Bremen Right to Life, c/o Bonnie Trzaska, 11765 Bruns Road, Fort Loramie OH 45845. On the back of the photo, include child’s name, parents’ names, phone number, address. The photo will be returned. Do not include a picture frame.

For more information. email [email protected].