SIDNEY — The Mercy Mission House (MMH) Emergency Shelter has several fundraisers planned in the next few months. MMH Board of Directors President Amy Berning, reached out to Kona Ice to create an opportunity for partnership at the Lake Loramie Fall Harvest Festival. MMH will get a percentage of Kona Ice sales made during the festival. The festival is Sept. 15-17 at Lake Loramie Campground and is open to the public.

On Monday, Sept. 25, a portion of proceeds from any food sold between 5-8 p.m. at Culver’s in Sidney will benefit MMH. This Dine to Donate partnership is a great chance to have a night away from the kitchen and help the shelter. In addition to enjoying a delicious meal at Culver’s, MMH volunteers are asking people to bring toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste, shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, super size tampons, men’s boxer briefs, hoodie sweatshirts for men and women, cleaning supplies and office supplies to load up their shuttle bus in Culver’s parking lot.

In addition to the September events, MMH will hold their first ever “A Home for the Holidays” dinner and silent auction. A Home for the Holidays will be their feature, annual fundraiser moving forward. The event will include a Dinner catered by Meal Prep Life, entertainment, a shelter tour, and a silent auction including themed baskets, art, decorated Christmas trees, sports memorabilia/tickets and so much more. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or you can reserve a table of 8 for $375. Tickets are limited. If interested, visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/mmhfundraiser or call 937-815-1777.