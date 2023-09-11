125 Years ago

September 11, 1898

C.E. Bush has commenced tearing down the old livery stable on the P.E. Sherman property at the corner of Walnut avenue and Poplar street. Mr. Sherman will erect a new livery stable on the property and lease it to Mr. Bush. The new stable will be a frame structure and will be 120 feet long.

——-

At the annual business meeting of the congregation of the First Baptist church last night the following officers were elected: Louis Grim, treasurer, Elmer Dill, clerk; B.O. Worrell, financial secretary; Louis Grim, trustee; Miss Carrie Smith, organist.

Julius Hale has purchased the pleasure boat “Dongola,” recently left here by Dayton parties following the collapse of the aqueduct at Lockington, and will use it for taking picnic parties up and down the canal.

100 Years ago

September 11, 1923

Members of city council at their regular session last evening spend most of the time talking over the matter of having certain streets in the city not now paved. No definite action was taken, but members suggested that if property owners desire their streets be paved next year a petition be circulated and the matter presented to council in proper form.

——-

Everything is being placed in readiness at the fairgrounds today for the first big day of the Shelby county fair – tomorrow. Today has been spent largely in making entries and arranging exhibits. A large number of persons visited the fairgrounds Sunday afternoon with many concessions open.

——-

H.F. Clayton has taken over the sales agency for the Buick automobile in Shelby county, formerly operated by Hemm Brothers. The latter will confine its activities to Miami county. Mr. Clayton has been identified with local business for a number of years.

75 Years ago

September 11, 1948

Manufacture of an automobile garage door opener, controlled from a push-button inside the automobile, is the newest industry to be started in Sidney. The Verdier Brothers, located on the North Dixie highway, have recently started production of the device for the sale to the public, and will display their product at the Shelby County Fair next week.

——-

The Sidney High school band will make its first appearance of the fall season in full regalia tonight at the Miami Valley League football preview at Piqua, when it marches on the field led by drum majorette Ruth Ann Earl. The marching band is composed of 54 members.

——-

Local and network television reception in the Dayton are will be available starting Jan. 1, when WHIO will begin operation of its new television station. A member of the staff told Dayton Rotarians the station will televise programs of a 45-mile radius. She said that at present time there are 600 television receiving sets in Dayton.

50 Years ago

September 11, 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Webster Geib, 1120 Spruce Ave., were presented with the “Yard Of The Month” award by the Sidney Rebeautification Committee Saturday. The first award was presented last month and the program will continue through seasonable weather.

——-

It’s going up! The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has made quite a bit of progress since ground was broken June 1 for the new $1,215,262 facility which will be located by a Sidney citizen. The complex is being built facing Parkwood Boulevard between North Broadway Avenue and Main Avenue. The new facility will serve as the center for all “Y” activities in Shelby County and the surrounding area.

25 Years ago

September 11, 1998

State Rep. Jim Jordan and former amateur wrestler visited Emerson Elementary School Thursday. Jordan demonstrated one of his ninja wrestling moves on Eric Scully, a third grader at Emerson. Jordan visited the school as Guest of the Montch, talking with students about politics and his wrestling experiences since the age of 9. Scully is the son of Thomas and Vicki Scully of Sidney.

——-

The Ohio Department of Public Safety Liquor Control and Food Stamp Enforcement Agency charged the AmVets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., with 5 gambling violations and the American Legion Post 217, 1265 Fourth Ave., with four violations. According to Gary Sullivan, state agents entered both places at about 2 p.m. At the AmVets hall they found video and/or electronic games, tip tickets, weekly and daily drawings, payoff records on tip tickets and a tip board. All were allegedly used for illegal gambling. The American Legion post was charged with electronic gambling, tip tickets, payoff records on tip tickets and daily or weekly drawings.

——-

Former Lehman coach Steve Hunsucker is the man in charge of building a football program at Troy Christian. It started out with junior high this year, and the team played its first game earlier this week. It was a 22-16 loss to West Milton. “We felt pretty good about it,” said Hunsucker. “On the last play of the game, we went 32 yards down to the one-foot line.”

