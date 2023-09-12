SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council partners with a local non-profit each year through its Bad Art by Good People program. The goal of the partnership is to raise both funds and awareness for each organization while furthering each other’s mission.

This year, Gateway Arts Council will join talent with Morgan’s Place of Shelby County. Morgan’s Place, located in southeastern Shelby County, was established to assist families through the grieving process when experiencing the loss of a baby.

The theme of this year’s Bad Art by Good People is “Grief to Healing.”

Gateway Arts Council’s Executive Director Ellen Keyes, said, “We are honored that Morgan’s Place chose us to partner with. This year’s theme embodies their mission to provide needed comfort and support to bereaved families.”

Morgan’s Place Board Member Greg Wilt said, “My wife Priscilla and I are strongly supportive of Morgan’s Place. Bad Art by Good People is a tremendous opportunity to show that support. We are proud to be a part of this effort!”

Christopher Gibbs, Gateway Arts Council Board President, observed that the Gateway Arts Council always uses the versatility of art to match the Bad Art by Good People program with a non-profit partner.

“Art is versatile,” he said. “It can inspire, speak, provoke, and teach. But one of its most unique qualities is its ability to heal. Our Board has committed to Morgan’s Place to use art to foster both hope and healing.”

The 2023 slate of candidates for the Bad Art by Good People Art Election is all set. This year’s Bad Art by Good People candidates are Alli Putnam, Nikki Kosch, Mary Watercutter, Polly Barga, the Rev. John Tonkin, Diane Dempsey, Scott Trosel, Elliott Gilardi, Katie Miller, Bob Curry, Teresa Harshbarger, Ann Schmiesing, Myron Verdier, Karlee Fuller, Hailey Dietz, Greg Wilt, Joyce Frantz, Emily Laughman, Aubrie Decker, Breanna Layne, Tami Wenger, Janell Renee, Danyel Rosenquist, Donna Johnson and Connie McEldowney. These local personalities have been given a blank 16-inch by 20-inch canvas and were given the opportunity to work with a professional artist to create a piece of art. These artists not only create art but are also fighting for community votes. Once all the artwork is completed, the election process will begin.

The Bad Art by Good People election will be like nothing the community expects from regular elections. There may be scandals, information may be leaked, and many other election “no-nos.” Every member of the community is encouraged to vote and vote as many times as they like. Voting will cost $1 per vote and anyone can vote. There are no restrictions on age, geography, or the number of times a person can vote.

Proceeds from the election will help The Gateway Arts Council provide quality artistic experiences and entertainment to Sidney and the Shelby County community. Fifty percent of proceeds beyond Gateway’s fundraising goal will go directly to Morgan’s Place to assist in furthering its mission.

“While this event is a fundraiser for both organizations, we envision that it will be a lot more,” said Keyes, “Those of us who are working to make this event happen, know art will give words where none can be found. Through this experience of creating art a healing process can begin.”

The official Election for the Arts began Sept 1, 2023, and will run through Oct. 12, 2023. Voting early and often is encouraged! Voting can also be done by mail to The Gateway Arts Council and online, starting Sept.1, 2023, at www.gatewayartscouncil.org.

No election would be complete without an Inaugural Ball and the Bad Art by Good People Art Election is no exception. Gateway Arts Council will host the Bad Art by Good People Inaugural Ball at The Palazzo in Botkins on Oct. 12, 2023. This ball will feature a dinner and the “Bad Art” will be auctioned off. Tickets for the event are $25 per person and can be purchased at Gateway Arts Council during regular business hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.