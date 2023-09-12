Home Features Community Battle of Badges FeaturesCommunity Battle of Badges By LUKE GRONNEBERG - September 12, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Dallas D.Davis jr tags a player out at Home plate during the IUTIS first annual local “Battle of Badges.” John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Dallas D.Davis jr tags a player out at Home plate during the IUTIS first annual local “Battle of Badges.” Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A new sign Bad Art by Good People 2023 underway Spaghetti dinner set Weather Sidney broken clouds enter location 61.8 ° F 66.3 ° 59.4 ° 73 % 1.8mph 69 % Wed 70 ° Thu 72 ° Fri 73 ° Sat 77 ° Sun 68 °