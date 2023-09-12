125 Years ago

September 12, 1898

From present orders issued from the War Department to the Third Ohio Volunteer Infantry, to which Company L belongs, it is probable the company will return to Sidney within the next few weeks. Arrangements have been made with H.C. Jones, chief of the fire department, for 10 taps of the fire bell when the company starts for Sidney and another 10 taps when the company is on the road and within one hour of the time of arrival in this city.

——-

The Central Ohio Conference of the M.E. Church will be held in this city next week. The conference will open Tuesday morning and run through the following Monday afternoon.

——-

The county commissioners this morning appointed Samuel M. Martin, of Green township, the Democratic candidate for infirmary director, to fill the unexpired term of George Mesker, deceased.

100 Years ago

September 12, 1923

Relatives of Rev. and Mrs. Gilbert Schroer, formerly of New Knoxville, are anxiously awaiting news regarding them from the zone oof the Japanese earthquake. They had been in Yokohama but a recent letter indicates they may have gone to a mission some 100 miles away and been absent from eh city at the time of the quakes. Their names have not appeared on the lists of those safe, dead or injured.

——-

A visit to the fairgrounds this morning found everything in splendid shape and prospects good for the most successful fair in the history of Shelby county. The program tonight will be highlighted by a fireworks display and a performance by the celebrated Steiner Trio, a group of comedy acrobats.

——-

Miss Wilma Love was hostess for a party last evening, honoring Joe Collier and Joe Swain who are leaving to enter Ohio University at Athens. The hostess is also leaving for Upland, Ind., for her second your at Taylor University.

75 Years ago

September 12, 1948

Everything is in readiness on the eve of the 88th Shelby County fair which opens Sunday – and President Floyd Higgins and Secretary Jim Rhoades, busy with last minute details, said today it promises to be a the biggest fair in history from the standpoint of displays. A unique innovation for this year’s event will be the church service Sunday evening at the grandstand, with Rev. Harvey Hahn, of Dayton, as guest minister.

——-

Excavating work is underway today on the Veterans of Foreign Wars roller skating arena on West North Street. Oscar Meyer, local contractor, is carrying out their project with actual construction on the roller-dome expected to start in the next 30 days.

——-

The Sidney High School Yellow Jackets failed to score in their portion of the Miami Valley League preview last night, facing both Piqua and Greenville.

50 Years ago

September 12, 1973

Laird K. Elson, R.R. 2, Sidney, failed to register for the lucky barrel at Bunny’s Pharmacy this week and did not collect the $600 prize when his name was drawn.

——-

Clancy’s Inc. announced plans today for another Clancy’s Restaruant to be built in Sidney, west on Ohio 47. Gale Fogelsong, vice president of Clancy’s Inc., said construction of the new building will cost from $350,000 to $400,000. Negotiations for the land were completed Aug. 15 and construction will begin in the near future, Fogelsong said.

25 Years ago

September 12, 1998

Sidney City Council Monday night will consider approving a lease to use the Monumental Building as the new site for Sidney Municipal Court. The city would acquire a 50-year lease to use the remaining unoccupied areas of the building. The city would have the option to renew the lease another 50 years.

——-

Cincinnati – Marge Schott is looing for a buyer for at least part of her interest in the Cincinnati Reds, The Cincinnati Post reported, citing unidentified sources. But she wants to retain some of the perks of ownership, such as going onto the playing field before games with her St. Bernard dog, the newspaper said Friday.

——-

Squirrel hunting came in on Thursday and will extend through Jan. 31, with daily bag limit of four squirrels. Hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset. For the first time this year, hunters can harvest squirrels on public hunting areas and qualifying private lands on Sunday. The overall squirrel hunting outlook is good, with average abundance and hunting success expected.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.