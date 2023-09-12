SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Bryan Colby Baird, 33, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $186 fine.

Oscar Andre Druckemiller, 24, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license and contempt – dismissed, $259 fine.

Lea Marie Blankenship, 19, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $195 fine.

Reginald O. Tate, Jr., 35, of Highland Park, Michigan, was charged with driving under restrictions and contempt, $157 fine.

Rebecca Katharina Strizu, 47, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jodi Lynn Hendricks, 60, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark Donley, 44, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy A. Macey, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Maria Guadalupe Nunez, 24, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with driving under restrictions and speeding, $187 fine.

Logan Dean Ressler, 24, of Arcanum, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Heather R. Westich, 54, of Harrod, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $261 fine.

Jared M. Schroeder, 27, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Audrey Marie Wood, 31, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Douglas L. Selanders II, 43, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Zachary A. Truesdale, 29, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cecilia Grace Garee, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alisha Beth Robinson, 33, of Quincy, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Charlie Bawi Siang Uk, 18, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with operating motor vehicle with temporary permit and failure to control/weaving, $161 fine.

Dannis F. Hittepole, 38, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $161 fine.

Nathan A. Kelly, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sergio Roman, 50, of Wharton, Texas, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Victoria Marx, 58, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Peter Hess, 32, of Fort Recovery, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kylee Faye Lynn Blair, 18, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kathleen M. Davis, 45, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Heather Hawk, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Philip Matthew Barga, 46, of Eaton, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Brian F. Whitesell, 33, of Wellsville, New York, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Spencer D. Wells, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph L. Swain, Jr., 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lucas J. Rhoades, 18, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kelsey Marie Farrell, 19, of Piqua, was charged with failure to reinstate license – dismissed, and reasonable control – dismissed, $111 fine.

Michael Allen Hauschild, 39, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, no operator license and failure to file registration, $280 fine.

Shelly Pleiman, 48, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Giovani T. Pandiscio, 18, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Gene Craig Morris, Jr., 45, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Macey Alice McReynolds, 22, of Lexington, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Rose Marie Kuba, 30, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Louis James Griffith, 62, of Worthington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John L. Goings, 47, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy W. Peterson, 29, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Kristin L. Gilliam, 37, of Tipp City, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

John Robert Edwards, 20, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Briana F. Blankenship, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $111 fine.

Matthew Patrick Oatney, 54, of Powell, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tara Beth Fulker, 47, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Caitlin Marie Flaherty, 32, of Amelia, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $105 fine.

Jenna Lee Daniels, 49, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Ricky D. Barnes, 75, of Buckeye Lake, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas Samuel Abraham, 80, of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Connor Dale Burns, 23, of Utica, Michigan, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Blythe L. Cutler, 70, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Kaden D. Pauley, 18, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Compiled by Kimerly Pistone