SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Bryan Colby Baird, 33, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $186 fine.
Oscar Andre Druckemiller, 24, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license and contempt – dismissed, $259 fine.
Lea Marie Blankenship, 19, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $195 fine.
Reginald O. Tate, Jr., 35, of Highland Park, Michigan, was charged with driving under restrictions and contempt, $157 fine.
Rebecca Katharina Strizu, 47, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Jodi Lynn Hendricks, 60, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mark Donley, 44, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Timothy A. Macey, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Maria Guadalupe Nunez, 24, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with driving under restrictions and speeding, $187 fine.
Logan Dean Ressler, 24, of Arcanum, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Heather R. Westich, 54, of Harrod, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $261 fine.
Jared M. Schroeder, 27, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Audrey Marie Wood, 31, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Douglas L. Selanders II, 43, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Zachary A. Truesdale, 29, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cecilia Grace Garee, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alisha Beth Robinson, 33, of Quincy, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.
Charlie Bawi Siang Uk, 18, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with operating motor vehicle with temporary permit and failure to control/weaving, $161 fine.
Dannis F. Hittepole, 38, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $161 fine.
Nathan A. Kelly, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sergio Roman, 50, of Wharton, Texas, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Victoria Marx, 58, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matthew Peter Hess, 32, of Fort Recovery, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kylee Faye Lynn Blair, 18, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kathleen M. Davis, 45, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Heather Hawk, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Philip Matthew Barga, 46, of Eaton, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Brian F. Whitesell, 33, of Wellsville, New York, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Spencer D. Wells, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Joseph L. Swain, Jr., 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lucas J. Rhoades, 18, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kelsey Marie Farrell, 19, of Piqua, was charged with failure to reinstate license – dismissed, and reasonable control – dismissed, $111 fine.
Michael Allen Hauschild, 39, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, no operator license and failure to file registration, $280 fine.
Shelly Pleiman, 48, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Giovani T. Pandiscio, 18, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Gene Craig Morris, Jr., 45, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Macey Alice McReynolds, 22, of Lexington, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Rose Marie Kuba, 30, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Louis James Griffith, 62, of Worthington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
John L. Goings, 47, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Timothy W. Peterson, 29, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Kristin L. Gilliam, 37, of Tipp City, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
John Robert Edwards, 20, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Briana F. Blankenship, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $111 fine.
Matthew Patrick Oatney, 54, of Powell, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tara Beth Fulker, 47, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Caitlin Marie Flaherty, 32, of Amelia, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $105 fine.
Jenna Lee Daniels, 49, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.
Ricky D. Barnes, 75, of Buckeye Lake, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Thomas Samuel Abraham, 80, of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Connor Dale Burns, 23, of Utica, Michigan, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.
Blythe L. Cutler, 70, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Kaden D. Pauley, 18, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Compiled by Kimerly Pistone