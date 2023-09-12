SIDNEY — The Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has announced a new county-wide contest – the Shelby County Big Tree Contest. The voluntary, free to enter contest promotes the beauty and benefits provided by the county’s biggest and oldest trees, along with their contributions to clean water and healthy soil. Shelby SWCD is now accepting nominations until Friday, Nov. 3.

The 2023 featured tree species is the Shagbark Hickory (Carya ovata). With eye-catching shaggy strips that curl and peel off the trunk, the bark is one of the most distinct in North America making the Shagbark Hickory easy to identify year-round. In addition, this shaggy bark provides shelter for bats, butterflies, and countless insects.

These slow-growing native trees reach an average height of 60-80 feet and they are frequently found in dry uplands or moist valleys in association with other hickories and oaks. The strength of their cut timber is prized for making tool handles, athletic equipment, furniture, firewood, and chips for smoking meats. A member of the walnut family, the Shagbark Hickory produces edible nuts which are relished by squirrels, mice, wood ducks, wild turkeys, cardinals, and foxes, to name a few. The leaves are compound with typically 5 leaflets, which turn a rich golden mustard-brown color in the fall.

Participants can submit a nomination for a Shagbark Hickory which they believe might be the largest in the county. After all nominations are submitted, qualified personnel will verify the measurements using the ODNR Division of Forestry’s Champion Trees Program procedures. Each tree will receive a score based on trunk circumference, crown spread, and total height to determine the winner. In addition, each tree’s ability to capture stormwater along with other economic benefits will be considered. For example, one Shagbark Hickory with a diameter of 45 inches can absorb as much as 6,213 gallons of stormwater runoff each year.

Amanda Hurley, education and outreach coordinator for Shelby SWCD, said, “I wanted to start this contest because it is a great way to showcase the critical roles that trees play in sustaining healthy soil and clean water and to engage residents in the beauty and history of the county’s trees.”

It is also a way to encourage people to engage in the management and enhancement of the county’s tree populations. Other county SWCD’s in Ohio host similar contests with good community involvement.

Guidelines for the Shelby County Big Tree Contest include: nominated trees must be Shagbark Hickories located in Shelby County, one nomination per individual tree (the first nomination received will be the official entry), nominated tree does not have to be on the property of the nominator (however, permission from the landowner must be obtained prior to nomination), trees on public lands can be nominated, nominations must be submitted to Shelby SWCD no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. Email nomination forms to Amanda Hurley at [email protected] or submit in person at Shelby SWCD, 822 Fair Road, Sidney, OH 45365. Nomination forms can be obtained at https://co.shelby.oh.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=794, by emailing Amanda Hurley or at the Shelby SWCD office, 822 Fair Road Sidney.

Qualified personnel will verify all nominated tree measurements and use the national tree benefit calculator (arborday.org/calculator/) to provide the stormwater runoff reduction capability. The decision of the district will be final. Shelby County’s Big Tree will be recognized and awarded at the Shelby SWCD Annual Meeting on Dec. 7. If on public land, the biggest tree on private land will also be recognized.