Trench training

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

Sidney Firefighter Jake Finfrock, of Covington, uses a city of Sidney vacuum truck to suck up dirt during trench rescue training. The all day training exercises focused on rescuing people trapped by dirt in the ground. The training took place near the intersection of Wapakoneta Avenue and Russell Road on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

