Monday/Tuesday scoreboard: Jackson Center volleyball beats Fairlawn

Jackson Center junior outside hitter McKinley Reichert bumps during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Fairlawn on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Reichert had 15 kills, 12 digs and two blocks in the 3-0 win.

TUESDAY RESULTS

Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0

Jackson Center 3, Fairlawn 0

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0

Russia 3, Botkins 0

Marion Local 3, Anna 0

Lehman Catholic 3, Covington 2

Cross country

Fort Loramie Invitational (Anna, Houston, Lehman Catholic, Jackson Center)

Boys soccer

Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0

Botkins 3, Bluffton 0

Jackson Center 2, West Liberty-Salem 0

Girls soccer

Anna 1, Delphos St. John’s 0

Greenon 4, Botkins 2

Boys golf

Tippecanoe 153, Sidney 174

Botkins 176, Versailles 185

Anna 167, Jackson Center 181

Northmont 158, Fairlawn 193

Russia 166, Troy 175

Lehman Catholic 167, Troy Christian 189

Girls golf

Anna 213, Marion Local 226

MONDAY RESULTS

Volleyball

Indian Lake 3, Botkins 0

Girls soccer

Sidney 6, Miamisburg 5

Boys soccer

Troy Christian 8, Lehman Catholic 0

Boys golf

Botkins 154, Houston 179

Jackson Center 179, Fairlawn 191

Girls golf

Fort Loramie 198, Bethel 234

