Monday/Tuesday scoreboard: Jackson Center volleyball beats Fairlawn

TUESDAY RESULTS
Volleyball
Lehman Catholic 3, Covington 2
Cross country
Fort Loramie Invitational (Anna, Houston, Lehman Catholic, Jackson Center)
Boys soccer
Botkins 3, Bluffton 0
Jackson Center 2, West Liberty-Salem 0
Girls soccer
Anna 1, Delphos St. John’s 0
Greenon 4, Botkins 2
Boys golf
Anna 167, Jackson Center 181
Russia 166, Troy 175
Lehman Catholic 167, Troy Christian 189
Girls golf
MONDAY RESULTS
Volleyball
Indian Lake 3, Botkins 0
Girls soccer
Boys soccer
Troy Christian 8, Lehman Catholic 0
Boys golf
Jackson Center 179, Fairlawn 191
Girls golf