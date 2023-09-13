125 Years ago

September 13, 1898

About 11 o’clock yesterday forenoon, some person entered the hardware store of William Flaute in Botkins and stole about $25 worth of goods, including several fine revolvers. There is no clue to the robbery.

A special meeting of the board of education was held yesterday afternoon. John H. Taft, who recently arranged to leave Sidney, resigned as a member of the board and treasurer. His resignation was accepted and W.W. Robinson was selected to fill the unexpired term. E.L Hoskins was selected as treasurer.

A letter received today from Capt. W.T. Amos indicates the third regiment probably will leave Huntsville tomorrow for Columbus, preparatory to being mustered out of Service.

100 Years ago

September 13, 1923

The fireworks display at the fair last evening brought out an immense crowd, the grandstand being packed to overflowing. The display was the best ever seen in this section. Another display will be presented this evening. Another riding show will also be held in front of the grandstand this evening.

The first shipment of the Harding Memorial postage stamps was received at the post office this morning and placed on sale.

Jack Harmony left this week for Fort. Benjamin Harrison, at Indianapolis, Ind., where he will be stationed for some time as a second lieutenant with the 11th infantry. He is a graduate this year of West Point and has been spending the some here with his parents.

75 Years ago

September 13, 1948

Both reverence and revelry marked Sunday’s opening of the 88th annual Shelby county fair and its accompanying record-breaking crowd estimated at 35,000 by fair officials. Many favorable comments both in person and by telephone were received by fair officials regarding the religious service held Sunday evening.

Formal announcement of a recreation room available to all Sidney area youth was made Sunday to the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church by Rev. John W. Meister. The new facility, bestowed in memory of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Cummins, by Miss Harriet Cummings and Taylor Cummings of Sidney, and Dr. Robert Cummins, Boston, Mass., will be open to the public and for the first time following the football game Friday evening.

A two-cent reduction in the federal-state subsidy for lunches at Parkwood school will not result in an increase in the cost of the lunches Supt. Fred Louys said today. The price will remain at 20 cents despite the subsidy cut from nine to seven cents, even though the cafeteria will operate at a loss, Louys said. There are 115 pupils enrolled at Parkwood.

50 Years ago

September 13, 1973

What used to be an African Methodist Episcopal Church in Rumley has been transformed into a Baptist Church by a group of Shelby and Auglaize County area families. The new owners of the 87-year-old building purchased the side from Raymond R. Davis, president of the Third Episcopal District Laymen Organization of the A.M.E. Church. The new minister of the church is the Rev. Larry Dotson.

25 Years ago

September 13, 1998

Auto dealer Dan Hemm is the new owner of the Chevrolet dealership in Sidney, and he plans to move his General Motors operations in Piqua to Sidney. Hemm has purchased Jim Brown Chevrolet-Cadillac-Geo Inc. at 2881 W. Michigan St. The transaction was finalized Friday, Hemm said. Dealer Jim Brown had operated the business since 1990. Hemm already has Dan Hemm Pontiac-Buick-GMC Truck and Dan Hemm Chrysler-Plymouth-Dodge-Jeep-Eagle dealerships moved from former locations on Wapakoneta Avenue to new facilities on West Michigan Street.

The Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center has been open one full year this month and had just enrolled its 800th member, according to Cheryl Iiams, executive director, at the monthly Board of Trustees meeting last week. It has been a very busy year for senior citizens who are reveling in having a center open five days a week with the opportunity for expanded activities such as the daily shuffleboard and card-playing; the sewing and crafts including a quilting rack; and in receiving the assistance offered in areas such as insurance, legal aid and Golden Buckeye card, Iiams said.

Dr. Bill Ross, chariman of the Sidney High School social studies department was published in the Ohio Council for the Social Studies Review summer 1998 issue. The title of the article was, “Toward a Richer and Fuller U.S. History Course: The Community Connection.” Ross is the state coordinator of the Buckeye Council for History Education and the Ohio State Liaison for the National Council for history Education.

