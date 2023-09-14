CINCINNATI – The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley will host two expert series webinars in September.

“Polypharmacy: How Many Medications are Too Many?” will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In this program, Maureen Gearhart, a clinical consultant pharmacist at Geriatric Pharmacy Consulting, LLC, will discuss medication use in the senior population and how to manage medications prescribed to the elderly, with a special focus on polypharmacy. More details are available at https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=2991929&profileDefinitionId=93.

“These programs offer different – but equally valuable – insights for families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” said Dayna Ritchey, the program director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley. “Managing prescriptions can be scary for people caring for a loved one. We’re here to help you feel more confident with the process.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., join the association for “Early Detection of Alzheimer’s and the Role of the Neuropsychological Evaluation.” The presentation will explore the methods and tools that healthcare providers use to detect Alzheimer’s disease, with a primary focus on neuropsychological evaluations and early detection.

Dr. Audrey Greene and Dr. Shawna Jacob, board-certified clinical neuropsychologists, will share their scientific knowledge and the invaluable lessons learned from their work with people with memory loss and Alzheimer’s disease and their families and caregivers. The presentation will include practical information about managing overwhelming healthcare systems and pursuing answers and clarity in the early stages of memory loss. More details are available at https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=2996376&profileDefinitionId=93.

The events are free to the community, but pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinars will be emailed following registration.