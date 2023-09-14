DAYTON — The Riverway communities are full of unique treats, gourmet meals, and craft brews. To encourage exploration of all the Riverway has to offer, a new passport will inspire you to eat and sip your way through the region and win prizes along the way.

The Food-n-Brew Challenge is available only on the new Great Miami Riverway app. The passport emphasizes that the Great Miami Riverway is more than just a river. This regional destination in southwest Ohio includes paved trails and connected communities where you can surf the river, cycle the bike trail, and find your way through historic downtowns.

Whether you love barbecue, donuts, international cuisine, or innovative craft beer, the challenge has something for you.

There are new craft breweries and local restaurants to enjoy along the Great Miami Riverway,” said Dan Foley, Manager. “The challenge also includes our long-standing favorites. If you’re a foodie or a craft beer enthusiast, the Food-n-Brew Challenge is for you”.

To play, download the Riverway app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and create an account. Complete an activity from the Riverway Challenge and then check that item off your list on the app. For an extra chance to win, post a photo on social media with #riverwaychallenge.

The more you explore, the more chances you have to win in the Food-n-Brew Challenge.

A grand prize winner will be announced Nov. 17, Weekly prizes will be drawn from the participants who have completed activities that week. Weekly winners will be announced every Monday beginning September 18. To be eligible for the grand prize, you must visit at least one brewery or restaurant from each participating community between Sept. 15 and Nov. 15. Winners will be notified by email.

The Great Miami Riverway is a program of the Miami Conservancy District’s River Corridor Improvement Subdistrict, and a partnership with local communities to support and encourage people to live, work, and play safely along the Great Miami River.

More information, visit https://www.greatmiamiriverway.com/blog-entry/foodnbrewfall2023.