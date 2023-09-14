SIDNEY — A rally to stop human and child sex trafficking is planned for Sunday, Sept. 17.

#SaveOurChildren Rally will begin at 2 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse. Organizers will have facts and statistics about human trafficking available at the rally. They hope to bring awareness to the problem and will try to initiate legislation for laws to eliminate and prevent human trafficking.

Anticipated speakers include Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan, Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Shelby County Sheriff James Frye and State Rep. Tim Barhorst, R-85th.