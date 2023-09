SIDNEY — Wilson Health marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month by educating the community and encouraging women to get their mammograms with their annual, free drive-up “Brake for Breakfast” events.

This year, Wilson Health will be holding two community events:

• Oct. 11, Eagle Plaza — Wilson Health Urgent Care, 326 N. Main St., Minster

• Oct. 12, Fairview Medical Center — 1205 Fairington Drive, Sidney

All events will run from 7 to 9 a.m. while supplies last.