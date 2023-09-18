Police log

MONDAY

-2:38 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of East Court Street.

SUNDAY

-10:13 p.m.: crime in progress. Sierra Marie Wells, 18, of Sidney, was arrested for felonious assault.

-10:09 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-8:24 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver at the intersection of Fair Road and Interstate 75.

-8:19 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-8:14 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 800 block of Mount Vernon Place.

-8:10 p.m.: summons. Jordin Shae Castle, 22, of Sidney, and Amie J. Baker, 42, of Sidney, received summons to appear in court for theft.

-7:48 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Juniper Way.

-7:17 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:58 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:20 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

-5:12 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the area of East South Street and Enterprise Avenue.

-4:57 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Huron Court.

-4:23 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of South Miami Avenue and East Court Street.

-4:07 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-3:51 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue.

-2:59 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of South Main Avenue and East Water Street.

-2:55 p.m.: crime in progress. Mathew E. Juarez, 40, was arrested for domestic violence.

-11:02 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Pike Street.

-9:04 a.m.: crime in progress. David Phipps, 43, was arrested for trespassing and falsification.

-3:55 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 800 block of Park Street.

-2:28 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 1000 block of Rutledge Street.

-1:18 a.m.: warrant. Barbara Jean Patrick, 42, of Bainbridge, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:01 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of North Miami Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:52 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 200 block of Dayton Avenue.

-10:51 p.m.: warrant. Camille R. Ike, 41, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:31 p.m.: crime in progress. Pauline Pleasant, 59, of Sidney, and Randall L. Pleasant, 59, of Sidney, were arrested for domestic violence.

-7:35 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue.

-6:43 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

-5:49 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the area of Rutledge Street and Hill Top Avenue.

-1:05 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 200 block of Charles Avenue.

-12:06 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 1000 block of Fairmont Drive.

-11:53 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Fairmont Drive.

-12:43 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 200 block of Dayton Avenue.

FRIDAY

-7:10 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

-5:20 p.m.: public indecency. Police responded to public indecency at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-5:16 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:54 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:11 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-6:29 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of West Clay Street.

-4:31 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East North Street.

