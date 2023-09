SIDNEY – The Sidney Planning Commission approved the suggested zoning plan of industry/innovation/manufacturing (IIM) for the Jehovah’s Witness annexation at a meeting on Sept. 18.

The commission also recommended that City Council reappoint Nathan Burns to the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission. If approved, his new term will be from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2026.

The next Planning Commission meeting is set for Monday, Oct. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.