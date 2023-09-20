125 Years ago

September 20, 1898

The board of education met at the superintendent’s office in the Central school building last evening. The bond of the new treasurer, E.J. Hoskins, was presented and accepted by the board. The foundation for the new school building in the Fourth ward having been completed, the work was accepted and settled for. The brick work on the building will begin next week.

——-

The annual session of the Central Ohio Conference of the Methodist church opened this morning in the M.E. church here with a sacramental service. The conference will be in session through next Monday afternoon.

100 Years ago

September 20, 1923

The new law firm of Mills and Doorley has been formed by D.F. Mills and Urban H. Doorley, with offices in the Amos building on the south side of the square. Both members of the firm are well known to the people of Shelby county, Mr. Mills having served as city solicitor of Sidney and county prosecutor, and Mr. Doorley as city solicitor.

——-

The fondest expectations of every feminine heart were amply realized in the bewildering exposition of fall fashions today at the Thedieck Department store. Eagerly awaited as this event always is, the devotees of style had their anticipations more than gratified, both in the bewithing beauty of new modes and the vastness of the selections.

75 Years ago

September 20, 1948

The Shelby County “Neighbors In Action” program has brought a letter to Rev. John W. Meister, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, from a former classmate of his during college days and presently located in Germany. The letter from Kirchbauna, Germany, expresses thanks to the local congregation for the 86 boxes to that community in the program.

——-

Dr. Gene Shank, local chiropodist, will discontinue his practice here on Sept. 30. Mr. and Mrs. Shank plan to move to the southwest where they will establish their home.

50 Years ago

September 20, 1973

Jon Litton, a 6-2, 201-pound senior, was selected by the Sidney High School coaching staff as “Lineman of the Week” for his outstanding efforts against Chaminade Friday night.

——-

DEGRAFF – Riverside High School FHA Chapter held its first meeting of the school year Sept. 10 in the home economics room at the high school. Officers of the chapter this year are Cheryl Dorsey, president; Diana Morris, first vice-president; Sheree Wilburn, second vice-president; Jeannie Dorsey, secretary; Cindy Kendall, treasurer; Susan Newman, parliamentarian; Molly Dieringer, news reporter, and Carrie Vonderhuevel and Deb Kendall, historians.

25 Years ago

September 20, 1998

Sock and Buskin Community Theatre of Sidney and Jesters’ Roving Players of Fort Jennings have announced the cast for their upcoming production of “The Taffetas.” The show is a musical journey through the ‘50s to be held at the Monarch Community Center Cameo Theatre in Sidney on Oct. 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17. Shari Hartsock, Polly Boone, Kara Sampson, and Nancy Williams will take the stage with a number of ‘50s hits.

——-

MAPLEWOOD – More than 120 years of memories went up in smoke Sunday when firefighters razed the old Beehive Church in a training exercise. The final service was held in June at the church, located at the intersection of Ohio 47 and Tawawa-Maplewood Road. The church was founded in 1875. Because the building was deteriorating, the owners, the Bell family, decided to have it burned and the foundation buried.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.