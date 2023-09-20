Renovating downtown

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

D&S Construction employees Jay Anderson, left, and Michael Rease, both of Piqua, cut a board into two strips as they renovate a space at the intersection of West Poplar Street and Ohio Avenue. The men were working on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Rease said he has helped renovate a number of spaces in the downtown area recently.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

