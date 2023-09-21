A day with the princesses

Senior Ryleigh Werling, daughter of Rick and Emily Baker; Emry Goins, daughter of Zach and Kiersten Goins; Aria Jenkinson, daughter of Jeremy and Jacquelyn Jenkinson; and senior Liliana Phillips, daughter of Keith Sonya Phillips, are ready for this year’s Princess Spa.

Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Music Boosters are hosting a royal event welcome to all princesses wanting some special spa treatment.

The Princess Spa is being held Sunday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fairlawn High School. Walk-ins are accepted at the door anytimeduring the event, which costs $16 for each princess. Spa treatments include a facial, manicure, make-up, hair and goody bags to take home at the end of their experience.

Face painting, dance parties, and a special photo opportunity with Allen Photography will also be available. Photos are encouraged with the cast.

All profits from Princess Spa benefit the band and choirs of Fairlawn Local Schools.

