A day with the princesses

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Music Boosters are hosting a royal event welcome to all princesses wanting some special spa treatment.
The Princess Spa is being held Sunday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fairlawn High School. Walk-ins are accepted at the door anytimeduring the event, which costs $16 for each princess. Spa treatments include a facial, manicure, make-up, hair and goody bags to take home at the end of their experience.
Face painting, dance parties, and a special photo opportunity with Allen Photography will also be available. Photos are encouraged with the cast.
All profits from Princess Spa benefit the band and choirs of Fairlawn Local Schools.