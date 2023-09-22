SIDNEY — Absentee voter ballots are now available at The Shelby County Board of Elections Office and early in-person voting hours have been announced for the November general election.

The Board of Elections Office is located at 230 E. Court St., Sidney. Individuals may also email or call the Board of Elections to request an application at [email protected] or 937-498-7207. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8:30 p.m.

Early in-person voting hours will be the following:

• Oct. 11 to 13 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Oct. 16 to 20 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Oct. 23 to 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Oct. 30 — 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 31 — 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

• Nov. 1 to 3 — 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Nov. 5 — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.