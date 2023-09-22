By Sandy Rose Schwieterman

For the Sidney Daily News

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Historical Society will be hosting an open house on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1-5 p.m. to dedicate their latest building acquisition, the George Kattman barbershop.

Said New Knoxville Historical Society President Todd Spieles, “We moved the 1915 Barber Shop from East Bremen Street to on our premises on107 East German Street in 2022. We’re dedicating that building this Sunday.” He added there are now a total of six buildings on the grounds.

At 1:30 p.m., the New Knoxville High School Band will hold a concert.

Art will also be display at site that day.

Spieles said Pat Wietholter, a resident of New Knoxville, will have over 50 original acrylic paintings of local farms and rural-themed art on display and for sale in the barber shop. There will also be sales of Wietholter’s Christmas cards, each depicting a Christmas scene in the village. Historical Society member Bruce Elsass earlier commissioned Weitholter to do 20 miniature paintings, from which the cards were created..

There also will be authentic German-style food, with Grandma’s German Kitchen on the grounds.

For more information, go to New Knoxville Historical Society Open House (nkhistory.org).