Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Upper Valley Career Center

PIQUA — On Monday, Sept. 25, the Upper Valley Career Center will hold two meetings.

The Records Commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. in the Adams Board Room, main high school building.

The commission is expected to approve the list of items to be destroyed in accordance with the approved Upper Valley Career Center Records Retention Schedule.

The September Board of Education meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room, main high school building.

Items on the agenda includes reports from administrators; approving the Miami County Educational Service Center connections coordinator agreement; approving out of district learning experiences; accept donations; approve health, dental and vision premiums; and approve personnel items.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 5 p.m. at the board office. The meeting will be a work session to discuss the funding of several projects including the auditorium, security updates, track and tennis courts resurfacing. Additionally, the board will enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing the compensation of an employee of the district.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.

Edison State Community College

PIQUA — The Board of Trustees of Edison State Community College will hold their next regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Piqua Campus, room 059.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, Sept. 27,, at 7 p.m. at the Shelby County Annex building.

Items on the agenda include Green Township zoning changes; McLean Township zoning solar text review and recommendation; survey review; 2024 budget review; director’s report; EMS study; cancel the program partnership with Ohio State Extension Office; ODNR/FEMA audit; and discuss the Regional Planning web page.

Cynthian Township trustee

NEWPORT — The date for the Cynthian Township trustee meeting, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 2, has been changed due to a scheduling conflict. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Township Hall in Newport, Ohio.