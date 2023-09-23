ANNA — The Anna homecoming festivities will kick off starting on Sept.25. The Student Council has chosen a theme to dress up for each day leading up to the homecoming game and the crowning of the 2023 king and queen. The high school grade levels will also decorate a hallway according to a theme provided to each class.

The crowning will take place on Friday, Sept. 29, before the football game vs Versailles. A dance will be held at the high school on Saturday, Sept. 30. Tickets are presale only and are $5 per ticket. The song selected for this year is “As I Was” by Harry Styles.

The queen candidates are Ava Bollheimer, daughter of Mark and Jenny Bollheimer; Brenna Cobb, daughter of Brandon and Amy Cobb; Lucie Heinrichs, daughter of Jeff and Julie Heinrichs; London Reiss, daughter of Adam and Diane Reiss; Paige Steinke daughter, of Benji and Patty Steinke; and Jenna Wolters, daughter of Dennis and Kellee Wolters.

The king candidates are Mason Carey, son of Ben and Natalie Carey; Lincoln Frilling, son of Brian Frilling and Erin Hall; Anthony Gehret, son of Tim and Beth Gehret; Trey Heitkamp, son of Mike and Vera Heitkamp; Aaron Simpson, son of Lori Simpson; and John Young, son of John and Brenda Young.