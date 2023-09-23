SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept. 25 – 30. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition.

Festivities continue with a parade, bonfire, and pep rally on Thursday, Sept. 28, starting at 7 p.m. at the school. The parade will feature the homecoming grand marshall Ed Cubick, the homecoming king and queen candidates; and students and faculty from Lehman Catholic, Holy Angels, Piqua Catholic and St. Patrick schools.

This year’s senior queen candidates are Tanner Black, daughter of Kristin Black and Ryan Black of Piqua; Eva Dexter, daughter of Wade and Andrea Dexter of Troy; Aubrey Karn, daughter of Trent and Andrea Karn of Piqua; Katie McFarland, daughter of Ed and Jill McFarland of Piqua; and Leah Zimmerman, daughter of Bill and Tricia Zimmerman of Sidney. This year’s senior king candidates are JD Barhorst, son of Kurt and Connie Barhorst of Sidney; Seth Kennedy, son of Tim and Angie Kennedy of Sidney; Seth Knapke, son of Jeremy and Corie Knapke of Piqua; Donovan O’Leary, son of Rob and Rosie O’Leary of Piqua; and Ethan Stiver, son of Jason and Gwen Stiver of Sidney.

The grand marshal, selected by the senior class, is Ed Cubick of Troy. Cubick is a former Lehman parent and volunteer. Married to Mary, together they are the parents of Lehman grads, Nick ‘99 and Erin ‘03, and hosted Jamie de Vollota, a foreign exchange student, in 2000. Cubick earned his doctorate of pharmacy from the University of Cincinnati. He was a pharmacist with Good Samaritan for more than 41 years. He is retired and has been a bus driver for Lehman for more than 27 years. He maintains Lehman’s fleet of buses for all athletic events and field trips. Cubick has also helped with Science Olympiad, Science Fair, and the Music Boosters. He recognizes the importance of Catholic education and likes giving back to the Lehman community. Cubick is thankful and appreciative for the honor of being chosen as this year’s grand marshal.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Lehman Catholic alumni, family, and friends are invited to Sidney Memorial Stadium for the homecoming pre-game ceremonies beginning at 6:30 p.m. The grand marshal and each member of the homecoming court will be introduced followed by the crowning of the queen and king. After the crowning, the alumni cheerleaders will join the LCHS cheerleaders to welcome the Lehman Catholic Cavalier football team onto the field and the alumni band will join the student band for the National Anthem. The football game between Lehman Catholic High School and Riverside High School begins at 7 p.m. Friday night’s game ball sponsor is Headstrong Custom Wear in Sidney.

The weeklong celebration concludes with the homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Lehman Catholic High School.

