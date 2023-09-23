125 Years ago

September 23, 1898

The Sidney and Urbana ball clubs played a game at Riverside park yesterday afternoon. There was not a very large crowd in attendance and the game was not up to expectations of the crowd. It resulted in a victory for the Urbana team by the score of 22 to 7.

——-

David Oldham, who has built more houses in Sidney than any other person, is doing considerable building this year. He is now erecting a three-story brick structure on East Court street, 50 feet deep, with 80 foot front. The first floor is divided into four business rooms and the second and third floors will be arranged into living rooms so as to accommodate four families.

100 Years ago

September 23, 1923

Marion Ohio – Mrs. W.H.C. Goode is only woman elected delegate to the general conference of ministers. Mrs. Goode received the highest number of votes and will travel to the Springfield (Mass.) general meeting in 1924. Nine men and one woman were elected delegates and three men were elected alternates at the West Ohio lay electoral conference today at Calvary Evangelical church.

——-

Arrangements have been made for a golf tournament at the country club Monday afternoon between two teams of local players. Ralph Kah will head one team to be known as the “Save Now Boys,” and Harry Van Cleave will captain the other bunch to be known as the “Pay Laters.”

75 Years ago

September 23, 1948

The number of Shelby county young men reporting for selective service registration had reached 390 at noon today, the local draft board announced. In making the announcement, the board noted there was a need for additional volunteers to aid in the registration.

——-

Approximately 150 members of the IUTIS-sponsored softball clubs will take part in the local organization’s second annual picnic to be held tomorrow evening on the George Allen farm, north of Sidney.

50 Years ago

September 23, 1973

Jackson Center Kiwanis elected officers last week. They are: president, Robert Ekins; secretary, the Rev. Charles Heartel: vice presidents Carl Ramga and John Steenrod; treasurer, Richard Sailor; membership development chairman, Fred Gross; youth services chairman, John Steenrod and citizenship services chairman, Carl Ramga.

——-

The Cornerstone and contents will be placed for the new Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. The Cornerstone Committee chairman, Mrs. Robert Dunham, announced the date at the August meeting of the YMCA board of directors.

25 Years ago

September 23, 1998

The following children won prizes in a drawing at the recent bike rodeo sponsored by the Sidney Police Department and McDonald’s Elizabeth Ceyler, girls mountain bike; Ben Freytag, boys mountain bike; Tammy Smith and Josh Boley, T-shirts; and Ryan Covington, toy truck. In all, 216 children registered and participated in the rodeo. Bike helmets were given away to all participants, bikes were licensed and checked for safety, and the children rode through a bicycle obstacle course.

——-

On Saturday at 7p.m. the Sidney Band Parents will host the 12th annual Sensational Sounds Band Festival at Julia Lamb Stadium in Sidney. Eleven high school marching bands will present their programs. The festival is organized as a fund-raiser by the Sidney Band Parents to support the SHS marching band, directed by Carroll Cutler, assisted by Carolyn Christman. This year’s festival is co-chaired by Jeanne Thompson and Deb Windsor.

——-

Central Elementary School has announced the students of the month for September. They are: kindergarten Lucas Frierott and Teresa Donson; first grade – Britteny Bradley and Joseph Davenport; second grade Rachel Clark and Ryan Freisthler; third grade – Dwayne Sharp and fourth grade – Alex Altschul. Students in grades 1-4 will go to Lunch at Perkins Restaurant with Principal Judi York and guidance counselor Joan Roberts-Swank. The student of the month program is sponsored by the Central Elementary School PTO.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.