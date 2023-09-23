The winners of the first pickleball tournament at the new pickleball courts at Custenborder Field are, left to right, Joe Spangler, with silver, Kirk Meier, with gold and Lorie Bruns, with bronze. The “Fall Frenzy” tournament was held Saturday, Sept. 23.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Joe Spangler competes in the first pickleball tournament at the new pickleball courts at Custenborder Field. The “Fall Frenzy” tournament was held Saturday, Sept. 23.

