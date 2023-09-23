Home Features Community Young Eagles Rally FeaturesCommunity Young Eagles Rally By LUKE GRONNEBERG - September 23, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Myles Pugh de planes after a flight at the Sidney Airport on Saturday, Sept. 23. Kids were given free flights during the Young Eagles Rally. Myles is the grandson of Vic Pugh. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Myles Pugh de planes after a flight at the Sidney Airport on Saturday, Sept. 23. Kids were given free flights during the Young Eagles Rally. Myles is the grandson of Vic Pugh. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pickleball tournament Learning pickle ball Dance planned Weather Sidney clear sky enter location 54.2 ° F 59.1 ° 49.2 ° 78 % 0.6mph 0 % Sun 77 ° Mon 73 ° Tue 79 ° Wed 69 ° Thu 66 °