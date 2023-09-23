Myles Pugh de planes after a flight at the Sidney Airport on Saturday, Sept. 23. Kids were given free flights during the Young Eagles Rally. Myles is the grandson of Vic Pugh.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Myles Pugh de planes after a flight at the Sidney Airport on Saturday, Sept. 23. Kids were given free flights during the Young Eagles Rally. Myles is the grandson of Vic Pugh.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR