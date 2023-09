James Franklin, of Sidney, speaks during the candlelight vigil for Eddie Briggs on the courtsquare on Sunday, Sept. 24. Briggs could often be seen hanging out in the downtown area. Friends old and new attended the vigil where people took turns recounting memories of Briggs and the things they liked about him. Franklin went to Sidney High School with Briggs and they graduated one year apart. Franklin’s brother Jerrold Franklin and Briggs were teammates on the Sidney High School basketball team in the early 70’s. Franklin said of Briggs, We considered him family.” When asked why so many people came out to the vigil Franklin said, “Because Eddie touched everybody here. Touched everyone’s hearts here. Everyone here helped Eddy in some way or the other, even if it was just a quick conversation. I just like his saying, “God bless you,” no matter what he always ended with that.”

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News