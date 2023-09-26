SIDNEY — A man who served almost 20 years in prison and is a convicted sexual predator has been arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, Steven Lentz, 55, 3576 Wapakoneta Ave., Apartment 104, was arrested Monday, Sept. 25, after a search warrant was executed at the Lentz residence.

The search warrant was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation, which showed that on or about Sept. 3, Lentz had contacted a male juvenile through a social media app and made arrangements to meet. Lentz transported the juvenile from Wapakoneta back to his apartment and approximately two hours later, Lentz transported the juvenile back to Wapakoneta.

Lentz is a convicted sexual predator who was released from prison on Feb. 2, 2o22, after serving approximately 20 years for similar offenses.

Lentz was arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the second degree and incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail. Adult parole has placed a holder on Lentz.

Additional charges may be pending.