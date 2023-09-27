125 Years ago

September 27, 1898

Horse thieves entered the stable of Fred Sleeter on South Main avenue last evening and stole his horse and harness. They also stole a buggy from the stable of Web Brown who lives about a square away. Marshall Stockstill sent a description of the horse and buggy to surrounding towns but nothing has yet been heard of the stolen property.

——-

Miss Marie Robertson, who has been attending the Pugent (sic) Sound University, at Seattle, Wash., for the past two years, returned home this morning. During the past few months she has been traveling, having taken a trip to Alaska.

100 Years ago

September 27, 1923

With new officers in charge, the City Federation of Woman’s Club opened the new year at a meeting yesterday in the Business Girls Home. Mrs. L.M. Studevant is president; Mrs. Urban Doorley, first vice president; Mrs. Carl Custenborder, third vice president; Mrs. John Geary, recording secretary; Mrs. Sam Harmon, corresponding secretary, and Mrs. Fred Dull, treasurer.

——-

Sunday will see the opening of a series between the J.M.B.’s and Russia Tigers for the baseball championship of the Shelby county. The J.M.B.’s have defeated all teams so far this season with the exception of the Tigers. These two teams have broken even in the two games played.

75 Years ago

September 27, 1948

Definite assurance that the Ohio conservation department will commence work on the Tawawa Civic Park next Monday was received this noon from the office of H.A. Rider, conservation director, as the fishing easements have been approved by the state attorney general’s office. Paul Runkle, chief engineer, advised by telephone that first equipment will be brought into the area Friday or Saturday.

——-

Sidney High’s Yellow Jackets held a deeper respect for Bellefontaine’s intestinal fortitude today after the plucky Chieftans battled the locals on even terms for three periods before fading in the final to absorb a 12 to 0 spanking a Julia Lamb field last evening.

50 Years ago

September 27, 1973

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds announced today that mail orders for tickets to 1973 National League Championship series games at Riverfront Stadium are now being accepted.

——-

VERSAILLES – Mr. and Mrs. James Goettemoeller and a group of friends left Sunday for Wellington Bridge, Wexford County, Southern Ireland, where he will represent the United States in the World Plowing match to take place Oct. 5 and 6.

25 Years ago

September 27, 1998

WAPAKONETA – As the 30th anniversary of man’s first footsteps on the moon approaches, the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum, Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta, is gearing up for the special occasion. Under the auspices of the Ohio Historical Society, the Neil Armstrong Museum has begun approximately $500,000 in renovations with new exhibits to be set in place in January 1999.

——-

Lisa M. Hoewischer has been named manager of the Minster Bank’s office in Sidney. Hoewischer will assume day-to-day management of the Russell Road office. Bank officials report she will concentrate on development of the bank’s consumer credit, agricultural and deposit product lines.

——-

Fair Haven/Shelby County Home held elections recently for its Resident Council. Three residents will replace the former council in the positions of president, vice president, and secretary. Incoming Resident Council are President Eugene Young, who came to Fair Haven in February 1996; Vice President Sue Boeringer, a resident since August of this year; and Secretary Olive Ambos, who has resided at Fair haven since May of this year.

