WEST LIBERTY — The grounds of Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek, 1005 Township Road 47, West Liberty, will turn into a battlefield Saturday, Sept. 30, as World War II re-enactors who will be offering a free program.

“GI and Jerry” will be representing a location in France, 1944. The battle will feature the Greater Ohio Living History Association, WWII US Mech forces HQ..

The schedule for the free outdoor event is:

• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., public interaction and unit area visitation is strongly encouraged.

10 a.m. – Patrol commander briefing, all forces, Allied command post (CP).

10:15 a.m.– Allied Patrol briefing, Allied CP, German briefing, German CP.

10:30 a.m.– Patrols draw blank ammunition, begin movement to start lines.

11 a.m. – Patrol (possible skirmish).

11:30 a.m.– US forces mail call, in front of Medical station.

Noon – 801st Medical Air Evacuation Squadron presentation. All other forces, noon mess.

1 p.m. – Weapons talk and demonstration.

1:30 p.m. – Formation, skirmish briefing, all forces.

1:45 p.m. – Forces move to skirmish start positions.

2 p.m. – Demonstration battle/skirmish; moving to wounded treatment at Medical Station.

2:45 p.m. – Prisoner of War processing and interrogation.

The event is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities with support from 2023 Season Sponsor, Dr. Ronald Alvin Stewart, Series Sponsor, Jeffrey Glebacki, the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation and Piatt Castle Co. Inc. Contact for more information: [email protected], 937-465-2821