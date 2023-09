Angie Mentges, left, with BMI Entertainment Center, Versailles explains sound equipment to Ellen Keyes, executive director, center, and Chris Gibbs, president of the Gateway Arts Council. According to Gibbs, “As GAC grows regionally, we have a responsibility to our contributors and patrons to partner with welcoming and well equipped venues that meet our vision of growth and exceed our patrons’ expectations.”

