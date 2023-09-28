PIQUA — Fifteen employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 2,475 semester hours, or approximately 825 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

William Loudermilk, president of the Academic Senate and professor of English, served as the event’s Master of Ceremonies. Edison State President Chris Spradlin provided a welcome and presented honorees with gifts.

“Welcome to Edison State’s 50th anniversary,” said Spradlin in an Edison State press release. “The reason for our success over the past 50 years, and the reason for our success in the future, is that the college has always been dedicated to the success of students and helping students achieve their dreams. There are a lot of people we have to thank for that — our community members, faculty, staff, and our students themselves, but I can’t think of a group we should show more appreciation for than our adjunct faculty.”

“You’re the ones on the front lines with our students, giving them that experience and helping them achieve their goals and realize their dreams. You are the backbone of Edison State,” Spradlin continued. “Thank you for your dedication.”

Stephanie Beiser, who teaches art, was honored for teaching 525 service hours, or approximately 175 classes. Loudermilk shared about a student who “would be getting ready to go to your ceramics class, and you could always tell she had such joy and gladness to be going to your class.”

Adjunct faculty hours accrue by the number of credit hours in each class taught. Each class taught is typically worth three credit hours.

Edison State recognized the following employees for reaching significant milestones in their careers:

• Stephanie Beiser, Art — 525 hours;

• Anthony Wagner, Math — 300 hours;

• Michael Ward, English — 225 hours

• Linda Dean, Business and Human Resources; Dawn Hatfield, Psychology; Jean Heath, Nursing; David Myers, Psychology; Michele Smith, Music; Melinda Spivey, English; Holly Stewart, Accounting — 150 hours;

• Mathue Hammaker, Accounting and Finance; Erica Neace, Sociology; Maureen O’Keefe, Art; Andrea Perhai, Physics; Brigit Snider, Medical Assisting — 75 hours.