125 Years ago

September 28, 1898

D.R. Orbison and Emory Mumford were in Cincinnati yesterday to attend the meeting of the Grand Council of Royal and Select Masons. W.T. McLean, of this city was elected deputy illustrious grand master of the Grand Council by unanimous vote.

——-

The common pleas court ground jury reporting today recommended the jail by furnished with modern appliances by which the cells may be locked and unlocked from the outer corridor, also a grub hole cut through from the upstairs corridor to the jail corridor.

100 Years ago

September 28, 1923

The north side of the square, with its numbers of high class stores, has acquired a new establishment. Louis Halberstein, who was formerly on the west side, is opening up his new quarters next to the First National Exchange Bank. The location formerly occupied by the Boston Store, has been remodeled. The formal opening will be held Saturday.

——-

In his monthly report, County Health Commissioner Arlington Ailes notes that two complaints have been registered with the department by patrons at the fair. One with respect to toilet facilities and the absence of drinking fountains. The commissioner notes that these improvements are necessary and will be brought to the attention of the proper authorities.

75 Years ago

September 28, 1948

Jerome Wagner, president of the Sidney Civic Association, today suggested that employers make personnel inventories and plant analysis during National Employ the Physically Handicapped week, which begins Monday.

——-

John Circur, Boy Scot field executive for Shelby county, said today that the annual fall camporee for local Scouts will be held the weekend of Oct. 8 at Kaser State Park. Roy Sarver, camping and activities chairman for the local district, is heading arrangements for the camporee.

50 Years ago

September 28, 1973

A Sidney area man reported sighting what he thought was an unidentified flying object (UFO) about 10$8 p.m. Wednesday and said tow other members of his family continued to gaze at the red and green lighted object until 1 a.m. today when it suddenly picked up speed and headed south. Unofficially, this is the third UFO report in the past two weeks. Two were reported sighted by two people in the Jackson Center area last week.

——-

Three Yellow Jackets received awards this week after defeating Springfield South 18-0 Friday. They are Greg Grimslid, offensive left guard; Dan Smole, fullback and defensive linebacker, and Jerome Tucker, the wide receiver who scored twice against South.

25 Years ago

September 28, 1998

Dr. Suresh Thakker has been named the new physician for the Shelby County Jail. Shelby County Sheriff Mark Schemmel said Thakker replaces Dr. Joseph Steurnagel, who has relocated his practice to Delta, a town in northern Ohio. Steurnagel had been jail doctor for the past few years. Thakker, a pediatrician, came to Sidney in 1993. Schemmel said he is in the process of hiring a new jail nurse. Longtime nurse Donna Boblit has retired.

——-

CINCINNATI – When the Cincinnati Reds put their final lineup of the season on the field Sunday, it made a footnote to baseball history. For the first time two sets of brothers were in the same lineup. The Reds called up Stephen Larkin – the younger brother of Barry Larkin – on Sunday so they could pull of the first. The Larkins teamed with the Boones – Aaron and Bret – for an all brother infield.

——-

The Sidney High cross country teams dominated in their own invitational on Saturday. The school girls took first with 28 to 64 for runner-up Milton. Erin Johnson led Sidney by placing fourth in 21:59 then came Erika Puckett in sixth, Nikki Klima in eighth, Carolyn Doak in 11th and Joni Taylor 16th. The boys won with 38 points to 58 for second-place Lima Shawnee. Sidney was led by Andy Holt who was second in 17:56. Tak Okamoto was fourth, Thabo Pooe sixth, Ryan Welsh 12th and Jim Larger 15th.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.