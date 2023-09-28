WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society and several organizational partners will host the dedications of three full-color interpretive markers at sites throughout Auglaize County:

“As Neil Knew It,” highlighting Wapakoneta locations that help share Neil Armstrong’s story—Friday, Sept. 29, 4 p.m., at the Wapakoneta Fire Station, the southwest corner of Main and Willipie streets. In collaboration with First on the Moon Inc., and with the assistance and cooperation of the Wapakoneta Fire Department;

“The Railroad and Buckland”—Saturday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m., at 102 Main St., Buckland (by the railroad tracks). The marker highlights the role of the railroad in the village’s development and shares the story of Katie Dicks, agent-operator at the Buckland Depot. Created with the assistance and cooperation of historian Joyce Pugh and the Village of Buckland; and

“Lock 14,” highlighting the story of this once prosperous community on the Miami & Erie Canal—Sunday, Oct. 1, 4:30 p.m., at Lock 14 Park, 17225 Schillinger Road (north of St. Marys-take state Route 66 north, turn left on Lock 14 Road, and right on Schillinger). Created in collaboration with the Miami & Erie Canal Corridor Association and cooperation of the Heritage Trails Park District.

The brief dedication ceremonies will be held rain or shine and are free and open to the public. The creation, installation, and dedication of the three markers over three days represents one of the final components of the Auglaize County Historical Society’s IN MOTION heritage tourism grant from the Ohio Humanities Council, which highlights the many museums and sites that reflect the themes of transportation and motion.

“We’re so pleased to be able to share these important stories from our county history with local residents and visitors alike, and the full color panels allow us to do so in an exceptional attractive and engaging way. We hope to be able to install more markers such as these in the future for other Auglaize County stories,” said Historical Society director Rachel Barber.