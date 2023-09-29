SIDNEY — National Preparedness Month occurs every September to help promote awareness about preparing for disasters and emergencies that may affect our community at any time. It is a time for the county to think about how they can become better prepared and take actions to improve that preparedness. This can do done on a personal level; but, organizations can also take actions to improve their preparedness.

Since COVID-19, the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has taken several actions to improve preparedness; but, there is more work to be done. One area that was identified for improvement was the need for more volunteers that can assist during an emergency or disaster.

“Many of our volunteer spots were left unfilled during COVID. We are seeking ways to try and fill those gaps and improve the capabilities of our current volunteers,” SAID Erica Lentz, health commissioner.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department utilizes volunteers to assist at events through its Shelby County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) program. The MRC is a national network of volunteers who help make their communities stronger and healthier during disasters and every day. They prepare for and respond to natural disasters, such as tornados, blizzards, and floods, as well as other emergencies affecting public health, such as disease outbreaks. MRC volunteers also regularly contribute to community preparedness, engaging in activities like CPR/AED training and assisting with community vaccination clinics.

“Through a grant we received from the National Association of City and County Health Officials this past year, we were able to purchase CPR manikins and sent several staff members and an MRC volunteer to receive training to become certified trainers in CPR. We have since been able to offer this life saving training to our staff members and volunteers to help improve our response capabilities. In the near future, we are looking to be able to offer classes to the community. The Shelby County MRC accepts both medical and non-medical volunteers who wish to donate their time and expertise in helping with events,” said Roberta Mangen, Emergency Preparedness coordinator.

Anyone who would like to join the MRC should visit the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department website for additional information, e-mail: [email protected] or contact the Health Department at 937-498-7249.