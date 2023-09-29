Bill Purk & the Mule Skinner band, entertain during the open air dinner on the courtsquare on Thursday, Sept. 28. The event was hosted by Sidney Alive with food from Crossway Farms, Spot Restaurant catering and Shelby County Pork Producers.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

