Home Features Community Open Air Dinner FeaturesCommunity Open Air Dinner By LUKE GRONNEBERG - September 29, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Bill Purk & the Mule Skinner band, entertain during the open air dinner on the courtsquare on Thursday, Sept. 28. The event was hosted by Sidney Alive with food from Crossway Farms, Spot Restaurant catering and Shelby County Pork Producers. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Bill Purk & the Mule Skinner band, entertain during the open air dinner on the courtsquare on Thursday, Sept. 28. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Finding a career Three makers to be dedicated Cross creek Weather Sidney few clouds enter location 61.8 ° F 63.2 ° 60.7 ° 98 % 0.9mph 17 % Fri 75 ° Sat 78 ° Sun 81 ° Mon 83 ° Tue 85 °