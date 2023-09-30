Home News News By MELANIE SPEICHER - September 30, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp BAD ART BY GOOD PEOPLE “Shoes of Emotion” By Elliott Gilardi Vote for your favorite at www.gatewayartscouncil.org $1 per vote Votes benefit Gateway Arts Council and Morgan’s Place Cemetery Info at 937-498-2787 Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Yost to award grants for streamlined threat response at schools Out of the past Weather Sidney clear sky enter location 72.8 ° F 77.1 ° 69.6 ° 66 % 1.4mph 0 % Sat 80 ° Sun 82 ° Mon 84 ° Tue 86 ° Wed 87 °