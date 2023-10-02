SIDNEY – Sidney High School has announced its 2023 homecoming court, homecoming celebrations, and crowning festivities.

The 2023 homecoming king candidates are Hayden Ball, son of Kim Miller; Isaac Basil, son of Michelle Basil; Mitchell Davis, son of Darren and Renee Davis; Tucker Herron, son of Jimmy and Ashley Herron; Dylan Kelly, son of Jeff and Misty Fergus; Jarrett Payne, son of Jeff and Wendy Payne; and Rylee Vestal, son of Adam Vestal.

The 2023 homecoming queen candidates are Olivia Barga, daughter of Brad Barga and Jennifer Barga; Ajanae Cotton, daughter of Betty Cotton; Kiara Hudgins, daughter of Tim Hudgins and Kim Alexander; Kimora Johnson, daughter of John and Kina Johnson; Hailey Richardson, daughter of Terra Richardson and Thomas Slife; Kyla Rush, daughter of Yvonne Parke; and Kyleigh Spade, daughter of Shawn Spade and Lori Hanson.

SHS will celebrate homecoming with a parade and bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 5. The parade will start at Emerson Primary and pass in front of Sidney High School, wrap around SHS to the soccer fields, and will end between Sidney Memorial Stadium and the soccer field with a bonfire. Sidney Cheer, Sidney Football, and the Pride of Sidney Marching Band, as well as representatives of the freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior classes, will all be a part of the celebration.

The crowning ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 beginning around 6:15 p.m. at Sidney Memorial Stadium ahead of the football game against Vandalia-Butler High School. Kick-off will take place at 7 p.m.

The theme of the homecoming dance will be Neon Dreams—be sure to wear your brightest colors! Tickets are $10 and will be on sale for students before or after school in E-103 or E-116 and during lunch outside the cafeteria.