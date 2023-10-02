Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Sept. 24-30

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to four emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s one more call than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Three of the four responses were to medical calls, in which all three patients were transported from the scene to the hospital. The other call was to assist Lockington, Houston, Fort Loramie, Sidney, and Russia firefighters at the scene of a reported stove on fire inside of a residence. There were no injuries at this incident and the fire in the home was quickly contained.

All three of the patients transported last week were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.