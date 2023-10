Arielle Mabes, 2, of Sidney, contemplates a fistful of sunflower petals before smelling them at Crossway Farms on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Mabes was wandering the sunflower fields and pumpkin patch with her brother, Camden Mabes and their mom, Ashley Mabes. Arielle is also the daughter of Ethan Mabes.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings