Hardin-Houston 4th grader Cooper Poeppelman, 10, of Houston, has a dunce cap place on his head by retired teacher, Carol Wentz, of Anna, during Pioneer Day. Wentz was teaching students about how students used to be disciplined by teachers in the 1850’s. The annual event, hosted by the Shelby County Historical Society, was held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Fourth graders from every school in Shelby County learned about what life was like for Americans in the 1850’s. Cooper is the son of Stephanie and Joe Poeppelman.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Harry Bowman, left, of Versailles, helps Northwood Intermediate student Lauren Starnes, 9, of Sidney, stir apple butter during Pioneer Day. The annual event, hosted by the Shelby County Historical Society, was held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Fourth graders from every school in Shelby County learned about what life was like for Americans in the 1850’s. Lauren is the daughter of Elegel and Adam Starnes.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Fairlawn Local Schools 4th graders Ella Massie, left, 9, and Alayna Rike, 10, both of Sidney, press apples to produce apple cider during Pioneer Day. The annual event, hosted by the Shelby County Historical Society, was held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Fourth graders from every school in Shelby County learned about what life was like for Americans in the 1850’s. Ella is the daughter of Crystal and Justin Massie. Alayna Rike is the daughter of Amber Adkins.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A class trip to the past.
