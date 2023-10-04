A class trip to the past.

Hardin-Houston 4th grader Cooper Poeppelman, 10, of Houston, has a dunce cap place on his head by retired teacher, Carol Wentz, of Anna, during Pioneer Day. Wentz was teaching students about how students used to be disciplined by teachers in the 1850’s. The annual event, hosted by the Shelby County Historical Society, was held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Fourth graders from every school in Shelby County learned about what life was like for Americans in the 1850’s. Cooper is the son of Stephanie and Joe Poeppelman.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News