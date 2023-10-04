Riverside Local School second-grader Alex Blair, right, learns about tractors with high school agriculture student Jamie Kaeck at Riverside Local School’s Ag Day on Sept. 27.

Students in Kindergarten through fourth grade were taken on a nature trail walk to observe the different types of wildlife, trees, and plants. They learned about chickens, cows, and goats. They also learned about grain and tractor safety.

Riverside Local School second-grader Remi McKinnon, left, learns about cows with high school agriculture student Cody Craig at Riverside Local School’s Ag Day on Sept. 27.

Ms. Borcher’s Kindergarten class at Riverside Local School’s Ag Day on Sept. 27.

