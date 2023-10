Sidney Police Officers, left to right, Kiarra Kennedy, Joe Kennedy and K9 Jett interact with Kenny Young, of Tipp City, Taylor Stegall, Randy Stegall and Tim Wolfe, all of Sidney. The Sidney Police Officers were chatting with people eating at McDonalds for National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was also represented at the event.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News