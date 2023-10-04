October is here! The season of colorful leaves, cooler temperatures and pumpkin spice everything! Autumn is one of my favorite seasons. It brings relief from the terribly hot and oppressive summer heat, although this summer hasn’t been too bad! School is back in session so that means fall sports and who doesn’t enjoy a well-played football game! Some of us will enjoy a bon-fire with friends, or maybe a relaxing walk thru the park to enjoy those colorful leaves. When I was younger I always liked to take my horses trail-riding in the fall.

As the weather changes and we find ourselves limiting our outdoor activities it’s time to look at what we can do inside. There is always the fall cleaning list. Washing windows before we have to close them for the season, perhaps you are one that still cans their garden harvest and of course there is always the wardrobe changes. Time to pull out the sweaters and boots and put away the shorts and flip flops. I am “old school,” I trade out my closets after Labor Day. I can still hear my Aunt Myrtle say, “You can’t wear white from the waist down after Labor Day and not before Easter!” I have been told by many that this is not followed anymore and I don’t have to worry about it, but I just can’t shake Aunt Myrtle’s voice in my head.

I know that for me Autumn means Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming soon!!! I was at one of the local stores recently and they already have their Christmas decorations out! I love all the different fall candle scents and I always look forward to getting a bite or two of a pumpkin pie or roll.

This year will be even better as my grandchild is running and enjoying being outside. Perhaps I will teach him how to hide under a pile of leaves and then jump out and scare someone! Maybe not, he has to be quiet for that and he has the most inquisitive mind and is constantly asking…. “what’s that”? There truly is nothing better in life at this age than spending time with a grandchild.

Looking for something to fill the days and celebrate the change in seasons? Come check out to our Annual Trunk or Treat at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2–4 p.m. If you would like to reserve a parking space to set up and hand out candy please call the center at 937-492-5266 and ask for Cindy.

We also have our Senior Center Singers concert on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. Come and enjoy this free event! The Annual Fall Fundraiser will be on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21. Check out our Facebook page for more info. Rounding out the month will be our Halloween Dance on Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. This is free and open to the public age 50 or better! Dress in costume and be entered into a special drawing!

Whatever your calendar holds, enjoy the season, family and friends!

Until I see you at the Center, Have a blessed day!

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.