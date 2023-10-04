SIDNEY — With increased staff at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD) comes growth in opportunities for the community.

Throughout the year, SCBDD partnered with many area businesses and organizations to promote healthy lifestyles and inclusion for individuals served by the county board. These partnerships also create new opportunities for all of Shelby County.

Every year, SCBDD partners with area school systems to help students understand inclusion and create activities for people with disabilities. A Special Olympics (SO) basketball game against Fairlawn schools became a large event open to the public. Christian Academy opened its gymnasium to countless practices and games for SO basketball. Sidney schools allowed the SO track team to use its facilities. Students and faculty benefited from the partnership with hundreds of service hours and learning opportunities.

The Special Olympics program (under SCBDD as a local coordinator) also worked with a local Girl Scout, Jena Stettler, and many Shelby County businesses to get better equipment, new dugouts, and full game schedules for the athletes. Jena Stettler earned her Girl Scout Silver Award and helped a program that her brother participates in. Shelby County businesses gained opportunities for team building, inclusion training, and networking. Find out which local businesses support Special Olympics by following the SO Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ShelbyCoSpecialOlympics.

Special Olympics is not the only outlet the SCBDD uses for health and wellness. Some other partners in this category include Wilson Health, Sidney-Shelby YMCA, Big Four CrossFit, and Shelby County Pickleball Association. Wilson Health promotes healthy habits for the mind and body by assisting with SCBDD Walking Club, summer work programs, sensory-friendly movie events, grocery store tours, and more. Through education, Wilson Health can reduce the strain on the healthcare system and possibly gain future volunteers and employees. Partners like the YMCA, Big Four CrossFit, and Shelby County Pickleball contribute a great variety of activities for people with developmental disabilities while also learning how to adapt activities for people with different abilities.

Going beyond fitness, the SCBDD partners with many area organizations to provide opportunities for volunteerism, employment, and learning. Throughout the year members of the Kiwanis Aktion Club volunteer to better Shelby County. Aktion Club is the only service club for adults with disabilities and meets monthly at the SCBDD facilities.

Even if individuals served by SCBDD do not want to participate in Aktion Club, SCBDD has other partnerships. Groups like Sidney Soil & Water, Downtown Sidney Alive, Sidney-Shelby United Way, Sidney Parks Department, Shelby County Fish & Game, and the Shelby County libraries work with SCBDD to help individuals with developmental disabilities join in community activities and care for the environment. Area businesses collaborate with the SCBDD employment programs to get more people into the workforce. These and many more collaborations allow people with developmental disabilities to interact with typical peers in public settings.

SCBDD is looking forward to promoting more inclusion with the upcoming Spooktacular on the Hill event. This event takes place at the county board office, 1200 S. Childrens Home Road, Sidney, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 and is open to the public. Partners for the event will provide a lot of family fun, including a dunk tank from Biggins Small Engine Repair, a petting zoo, live entertainment from Smeared Lipstick, and some food trucks. The $5 admission will benefit the Shelby County Special Olympics program.

SCBDD also plans to host an event at a future date to honor all the partnerships that have taken place throughout the year. Follow Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/shelbydd.org to stay updated on partnerships, events, and more.