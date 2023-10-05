Demolition ongoing at Wagner Manufacturing

A section of brick wall on the Wagner Manufacturing plant is knocked down by an excavator on Thursday, Oct. 5. The demolition has been ongoing but most of the work until now has been in the back of the building. Water is sprayed into the air to prevent dust from being dispersed. The excavator was operated by Tim Stalnaker, of Ravenna. Thousands of tons of metal will be recycled from the building after demolition. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fourth Ward City of Sidney Council member Steve Wagner, left, of Sidney, talks with Burgess & Niple Design Engineer Curt Gray, of Columbus, during a small ceremony where local officials watched as a wall of the Wagner Manufacturing building was demolished. The ceremony was held on Thursday, Oct. 5. Gray designed the plans for the ongoing demolition. Wagner’s great grandfather, BP Wagner, co-founded Wagner Manufacturing with Milton Wagner. Milton was BP Wagner’s brother. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A section of Wagner Manufacturing wall lies on the ground after being knocked down by an excavator on Thursday, Oct. 5. The demolition has been ongoing but most of the work until now has been in the back of the building. The excavator was operated by Tim Stalnaker, of Ravenna. Talking by the excavator are City of Sidney Council members Mike Barhorst, left to right, Steve Wagner and Asbestos Supervisor Russel Morris, of Scottsburg, Indiana. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Asbestos Supervisor Russel Morris, of Scottsburg, Indiana, talks about how workers used a series of decontamination chambers to clean themselves off while clearing the old Wagner Manufacturing Plant of asbestos. Morris described the process during a small demolition ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 5. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A section of wall on the Wagner Manufacturing plant is knocked down by an excavator on Thursday, Oct. 5. The demolition has been ongoing but most of the work until now has been in the back of the building. Water is sprayed into the air to prevent dust from being dispersed. The excavator was operated by Tim Stalnaker, of Ravenna. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News VAP CP Tom Mignery, far right, of Columbus, talks to local officials before a wall was demolished on the Wagner Manufacturing building. Mignery helped the city of Sidney acquire state and federal funding to demolish the dilapidated building. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey Bench Mark embedded in at the base of a post on the outside of the Wagner Manufacturing building will be left in place. Geodetic markers are highly accurate surveying reference points that are by law not supposed to be moved. The marker, dated 1954, says “$250 fine or imprisonment for disturbing this mark.” Most of the Wagner Manufacturing plant demolition has been going on in the back of the plant. Most of the demolition will continue to progress from the back towards the front.

A section of brick wall on the Wagner Manufacturing plant is knocked down by an excavator on Thursday, Oct. 5. The demolition has been ongoing but most of the work until now has been in the back of the building. Water is sprayed into the air to prevent dust from being dispersed. The excavator was operated by Tim Stalnaker, of Ravenna. Thousands of tons of metal will be recycled from the building after demolition.

Fourth Ward City of Sidney Council member Steve Wagner, left, of Sidney, talks with Burgess & Niple Design Engineer Curt Gray, of Columbus, during a small ceremony where local officials watched as a wall of the Wagner Manufacturing building was demolished. The ceremony was held on Thursday, Oct. 5. Gray designed the plans for the ongoing demolition. Wagner’s great grandfather, BP Wagner, co-founded Wagner Manufacturing with Milton Wagner. Milton was BP Wagner’s brother.

A section of Wagner Manufacturing wall lies on the ground after being knocked down by an excavator on Thursday, Oct. 5. The demolition has been ongoing but most of the work until now has been in the back of the building. The excavator was operated by Tim Stalnaker, of Ravenna. Talking by the excavator are City of Sidney Council members Mike Barhorst, left to right, Steve Wagner and Asbestos Supervisor Russel Morris, of Scottsburg, Indiana.

Asbestos Supervisor Russel Morris, of Scottsburg, Indiana, talks about how workers used a series of decontamination chambers to clean themselves off while clearing the old Wagner Manufacturing Plant of asbestos. Morris described the process during a small demolition ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 5.

A section of wall on the Wagner Manufacturing plant is knocked down by an excavator on Thursday, Oct. 5. The demolition has been ongoing but most of the work until now has been in the back of the building. Water is sprayed into the air to prevent dust from being dispersed. The excavator was operated by Tim Stalnaker, of Ravenna.

VAP CP Tom Mignery, far right, of Columbus, talks to local officials before a wall was demolished on the Wagner Manufacturing building. Mignery helped the city of Sidney acquire state and federal funding to demolish the dilapidated building.

A U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey Bench Mark embedded in at the base of a post on the outside of the Wagner Manufacturing building will be left in place. Geodetic markers are highly accurate surveying reference points that are by law not supposed to be moved. The marker, dated 1954, says “$250 fine or imprisonment for disturbing this mark.”

Most of the Wagner Manufacturing plant demolition has been going on in the back of the plant. Most of the demolition will continue to progress from the back towards the front.